Thaw between Angie Carpenter, Bill Garbarino in Islip?

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter, whose relations with town GOP chairman Bill Garbarino often are frigid, headlined a $150-a-head event for the Islip Republican Committee.

Garbarino said more than 200 people attended the event at Captain Bill’s Restaurant in Bay Shore, but declined to say how much was raised.

Some party insiders speculate Carpenter’s participation came after Garbarino decided to back Carpenter ally, GOP town board member John Cochrane, for re-election despite Garbarino's initial reluctance.

Garbarino denied any connection. “We’re united in Islip and we’re moving ahead,” he said.

Rick Brand

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

