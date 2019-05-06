Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter, whose relations with town GOP chairman Bill Garbarino often are frigid, headlined a $150-a-head event for the Islip Republican Committee.

Garbarino said more than 200 people attended the event at Captain Bill’s Restaurant in Bay Shore, but declined to say how much was raised.

Some party insiders speculate Carpenter’s participation came after Garbarino decided to back Carpenter ally, GOP town board member John Cochrane, for re-election despite Garbarino's initial reluctance.

Garbarino denied any connection. “We’re united in Islip and we’re moving ahead,” he said.