The New York Working Families Party has endorsed Jackie Duodu-Burbridge, one of two Democrats running in a special election in Suffolk County's 15th Legislative District, plus six other Democrats running for elected office in state and federal races in Suffolk and Nassau.

Duodo-Burbridge is running against Jason Richberg, who has the Democratic line and was chief of staff for former Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory, who resigned to become a Babylon Town councilman and lobbyist. Republicans are running Christopher Connors, a retired Wall Street trader.

The special election is March 10.

WFP director Sochie Nnaemeka said in a statement: “Working families on Long Island deserve affordable housing, accessible transit, and a living wage — and Republicans who put corporate interests over our working families have no place in New York State. The Working Families Party is proud to back five Democratic leaders to represent working families on Long Island."

The party also endorsed former Babylon Town Councilwoman Jackie Gordon, a Democrat seeking to replace retiring Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), who represents New York's 2nd Congressional District.

It also endorsed Valerie Cartright, a Brookhaven Town Councilwoman looking to replace retiring State Sen. Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), and former Assemb. Christine Pellegrino of West Islip, who is challenging State Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore).

The party also is backing Assembly candidate Gina Sillitti, running to replace retiring Assemb. Tony D'Urso (D-Port Washington); Joe Sackman, who is challenging Assemb. Michael Montesano (R-Glen Head); and Michael Marcantonio, who is running in a special election to replace former Republican Assemb. Andrew Raia, the Huntington Town clerk.

In Nassau, 2,080 active voters are registered with the Working Families Party. Suffolk has 3,864 active registered Working Families Party voters.