Rep. Lee Zeldin invites former deli owner to State of the Union
Donald Panico, who owned Panico’s Community Market in Smithtown, has donated food to first responders since the 9/11 terror attack.
A former Smithtown deli owner who formed a nonprofit to serve sandwiches to police and firefighters will be attending President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday as a guest of Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Zeldin surprised Donato Panico with the invitation Tuesday during his mobile office hours in Smithtown.
“Are you kidding me?” Panico said when Zeldin (R-Shirley) invited him, according...
