By David M. Schwartz

Rep. Lee Zeldin invites former deli owner to State of the Union

Donald Panico, who owned Panico’s Community Market in Smithtown, has donated food to first responders since the 9/11 terror attack.

Donato Panico, seen here on Jan. 13, 2018.

Donato Panico, seen here on Jan. 13, 2018. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

A former Smithtown deli owner who formed a nonprofit to serve sandwiches to police and firefighters will be attending President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday as a guest of Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Zeldin surprised Donato Panico with the invitation Tuesday during his mobile office hours in Smithtown.

“Are you kidding me?” Panico said when Zeldin (R-Shirley) invited him, according...

By David M. Schwartz

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

