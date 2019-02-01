TODAY'S PAPER
16° Good Morning
16° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Reps. Zeldin, Omar exchange barbs in Twitter war

Rep. Lee Zeldin, left, in Sachem on Oct.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, left, in Sachem on Oct. 30, 2018. Rep. Ilhan Omar, right, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman; Alex Wong/Getty Images

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

Crazy, bully and anti-Semitic are just some of the insults Rep. Lee Zeldin is trading with Rep. Ilhan Omar following their appointments to a key U.S. House panel.

Zeldin (R-Shirley) on Twitter Wednesday called the naming of Omar to the Foreign Affairs subcommittee “crazy.” Omar (D-Minn.) became one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress last fall and is the only one to wear a hijab. Zeldin is the lone Jewish Republican in the House.

“Was selected as ranking member of the @HouseForeign subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations! Just learned Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar was also put on this committee [with] oversight of US foreign policy,” Zeldin began. “Crazy to watch what House Dems are empowering/elevating.”

Zeldin has called Omar, a Somali-American, “anti-Israel” and “anti-Semitic.” His aide said that was in reference to several issues including, Omar’s support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel.

Omar fired back later on Twitter: “Don’t mind him, he is just waking up to the reality of having Muslim women as colleagues who know how to stand up to bullies! It’s gonna be fun watching him lose his marbles.”

Zeldin responded later, suggesting Omar supported terrorist organizations.

“Those poor innocent ISIS fighters & Palestinian terrorists right? Give me a break! That’s a problem no matter your religion or gender Ilhan,” Zeldin wrote. “Your anti-Semitic and anti-Israel hate is strong & wrong & those terrorists have blood on their hands as well.”

In the final (for now) response of the exchange, Omar shared a link to an online column headlined “Muslim Congresswoman calls out GOP lawmaker’s bigotry” and wrote above it: “Thank you, next.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Malverne Mel predicted Saturday there would be an Groundhogs don't see shadows, predict early spring
Erinn Hayes and Kevin James in a scene These are LI's 12 most memorable TV characters
Alan Schneider, personnel director of Suffolk's civil service Brand: Supervisors urge Schneider's appointment
An oil drilling rig is seen in the Pols: NY bill would stymie Trump's offshore drilling
Leon Gill with a portrait of Patriots quarterback A LIer with a Tom Brady outlook on life 
Packets of heroin are on display at Nassau Fatal opioid overdoses fall on Long Island