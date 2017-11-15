Updated November 15, 2017 1:33 PM

A Long Island Republican on Wednesday said “that creepy Roy Moore dude” should quit a crucial Senate race in Alabama in favor of someone “who doesn’t prey upon young teenage girls.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) joined a growing wave of Republicans who said the party’s candidate in the crucial Senate contest should drop out. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did so earlier in the week after five women accused Moore of sexual misconduct — the women all were in the teens and Moore a local prosecutor when the actions allegedly occurred.

“It’s about time for that creepy Roy Moore dude to exit stage left,” Zeldin, who has two young daughters, wrote on Twitter. “He should step aside & let someone take his spot on the ballot who doesn’t prey upon young teenage girls as a grown man.”

Moore — who was removed as an Alabama state judge after he violated federal law by placing a Ten Commandments monument in a state court building and refusing to take it down when ordered — is the GOP candidate in special election next month. The seat is crucial — Republicans currently held just a two-seat advantage in the chamber.

The calls for him to quit the race began last week after a girl told The Washington Post Moore sexually assaulted her in the 1970s when she was 14 and he was a local district attorney. Four more women later came forward. Moore has denied the accusations, though a number of leading Republicans said they believe the women — including U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who held the Alabama Senate seat before joining the Trump administration and who said there was “no reason to doubt” the women.

Moore so far has defied Republican calls for him to quit the race — triggering some Republicans to openly discuss expelling him if he wins. Even if Moore quit the race, it is too late to remove his name from the ballot. Some Republicans have called for aligning behind a write-in candidate.