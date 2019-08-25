Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi's longtime political strategist Kim Devlin has signed on as a consultant to Democrat Perry Gershon for Gershon's second run at Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

Devlin said Gershon, a businessman with homes in Manhattan and East Hampton "has proven his ability to galvanize the Democratic base, and as an outsider he knows what it will take to Change Washington. I'm thrilled to be part of his team."

Devlin was a Suozzi adviser in his two successful races in the 3rd Congressional District, and in two winning races for Nassau County executive. Devlin also worked for Suozzi when he lost the county executive's seat to Republican Edward Mangano in 2009 and in 2013, when Mangano beat Suozzi in a rematch.

As a first time candidate last year, Gershon ran a multimillion dollar race against Zeldin, losing by four percentage points. In 2016, Zeldin defeated Democrat Anna Throne Holst, a former Southampton Town supervisor, by a margin of 17.4 percent.

Devlin said Gershon's performance against Zeldin in 2018 shows 1st District voters are "looking for an alternative to Zeldin's extreme voting record and his chummy relationship with Donald Trump."

Zeldin spokeswoman Katie Vincentz said Zeldin's "focus far and away is on his job representing his constituents of NY-1, not obsessing over an election a year away like some others."