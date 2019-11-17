Donald Trump Jr. will host a fundraiser for Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), a prominent defender of his father, President Donald Trump, at a St. James catering hall Thursday.

Supporters will pay from $150 up to $5,600 to attend the “book signing fundraiser” at Flowerfield, where Trump Jr. will also promote his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

“Lee Zeldin has stood strong with us, and I am asking you to support him now,” Trump Jr. said in a fundraising email.

The fundraiser comes as the House of Representatives holds public impeachment hearings into Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate political rivals. Zeldin has said he will vote against impeachment.

Zeldin is running for reelection next year against Democratic challengers Perry Gershon and Nancy Goroff, who have criticized him for supporting the president.

"Donald Trump Jr. is clearly coming to Long Island to pay back Lee Zeldin for his take-no-prisoners defense of President Trump, while at the same time Zeldin is completely AWOL on important issues that affect Long Island families,” Gershon consultant Kim Devlin said in a statement.

Goroff’s campaign has used the fundraiser to ask supporters to contribute a total of $25,000 to “fight back and remain competitive.”

"After spending weeks attacking the impeachment inquiry and blindly defending a corrupt president, Zeldin is now reaping the benefit as the Trump family raises money for him," said Jacob Sarkozi, Goroff's campaign manager.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Katie Vincentz, a spokeswoman for Zeldin, said, "It is greatly unfortunate that some have chosen the path of obstructing, resisting, impeaching and opposing everything and anything. That is not the best path forward for our country."

Zeldin has nearly $1.2 million on hand, Gershon has $475,026 and Goroff has $417,962, according to the most recent federal campaign filings.