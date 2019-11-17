TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Donald Trump Jr. to host fundraiser for Rep. Lee Zeldin in St. James

Donald Trump, Jr.

Donald Trump, Jr. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

Donald Trump Jr. will host a fundraiser for Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), a prominent defender of his father, President Donald Trump, at a St. James catering hall Thursday.

Supporters will pay from $150 up to $5,600 to attend the “book signing fundraiser” at Flowerfield, where Trump Jr. will also promote his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”  

“Lee Zeldin has stood strong with us, and I am asking you to support him now,” Trump Jr. said in a fundraising email.

The fundraiser comes as the House of Representatives holds public impeachment hearings into Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate political rivals. Zeldin has said he will vote against impeachment.  

Zeldin is running for reelection next year against Democratic challengers Perry Gershon and Nancy Goroff, who have criticized him for supporting the president.

"Donald Trump Jr. is clearly coming to Long Island to pay back Lee Zeldin for his take-no-prisoners defense of President Trump, while at the same time Zeldin is completely AWOL on important issues that affect Long Island families,” Gershon consultant Kim Devlin said in a statement.

Goroff’s campaign has used the fundraiser to ask supporters to contribute a total of $25,000 to “fight back and remain competitive.”

"After spending weeks attacking the impeachment inquiry and blindly defending a corrupt president, Zeldin is now reaping the benefit as the Trump family raises money for him," said Jacob Sarkozi, Goroff's campaign manager. 

Katie Vincentz, a spokeswoman for Zeldin, said, "It is greatly unfortunate that some have chosen the path of obstructing, resisting, impeaching and opposing everything and anything. That is not the best path forward for our country."

Zeldin has nearly $1.2 million on hand, Gershon has $475,026 and Goroff has $417,962, according to the most recent federal campaign filings.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Bay Shore property. BOGO Bay Shore home lists for $599,000
Graphic artists in Port Washington pose in front 'Soundbites' of hamlet's history on display in Port Washington
The railroad plans to close seven station ticket LIRR pushing toward going cashless on trains
From left, Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, No convictions, but officials say prosecutor unit boosts trust
A public notice sign announces a hearing will Water authority: Car storage yard could harm wells
Troy Rosasco has advocated for keeping open the Village could join St. James Fire District
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search