1st State Senatorial District

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
LAURA A. AHEARN

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Ahearn, 56, of Port Jefferson is a licensed attorney and social worker who is the executive director of the Crime Victims Center/Parents for Megan’s Law, a rape crisis and crime victims center she founded nearly 25 years ago from a room in her home. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Dowling College, a master’s degree in social work from Stony Brook University and a law degree from Touro Law School.

ISSUES: Ahearn said she will seek to provide access to quality health care for all, help small businesses, and invest in infrastructure to create jobs and affordable workforce housing to help keep young Long Islanders from moving out of state for jobs while providing more tax breaks for seniors. She said she will fight to protect drinking water sources and the environment, defend reproductive rights, advocate for funding for health care and education, and create more affordable housing. 

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

