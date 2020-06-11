1st State Senatorial District

TODAY'S PAPER
NORA HIGGINS

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Higgins, of Ridge, is a nurse who has worked in specialties including neonatal intensive care and oncology at Stony Brook University Hospital. She is a union activist and holds several leadership positions in labor and in nursing on Long Island. She is a graduate of the State University of New York at Alfred. She is also on the legislative committee at the hospital and is Long Island chairwoman of the political action committee for the Public Employees Federation.

ISSUES: She said she will be a voice for labor, health care reform and for New Yorkers in Albany. She has experience crafting and pushing for legislation in Albany concern workers' rights. Her campaign didn't respond to a request for comment for more information.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

