Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday proposed overhauling the county Civil Service department, citing a need for increased diversity in an office with only one person of color.

Bellone also proposed new department leadership — including a first-ever chief diversity officer, a new personnel officer and a human resources director — after a 10-month review of the office.

Earlier this year, Bellone fired Alan Schneider, the longtime head of Department of Human Resources, Personnel and Civil Service. Schneider went to court to get reinstated, with the support of town supervisors, and then promptly resigned. Schneider now heads Babylon Town Civil Service.

Bellone said the review was not “really about any particular individual,” but about reforming the department as a whole. He said the department has not been living up to its role as prescribed by the county charter.

“It is important that we move forward because the status quo is unacceptable,” Bellone said at a news conference Tuesday morning.