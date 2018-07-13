TODAY'S PAPER
Five county executives to gather for government efficiency meeting in Suffolk

The meeting, hosted by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, will take place July 24.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, seen on July

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, seen on July 5, will moderate a panel of fellow county executives on July 24. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com
County executives from Albany, Westchester, Putnam and Nassau will join Suffolk’s chief executive Steve Bellone on July 24 for a panel on how the counties can improve procurement and share services with local governments.

Bellone will moderate the panel, part of a daylong conference at Timber Point Golf Course in Great River River to encourage best practices in boosting government efficiency.

Nassau’s Laura Curran, Westchester’s George Latimer, Albany’s Daniel McCoy and Putnam's Mary Ellen Odell will take part in a panel. Later, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will deliver the keynote address for the event.

