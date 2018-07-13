County executives from Albany, Westchester, Putnam and Nassau will join Suffolk’s chief executive Steve Bellone on July 24 for a panel on how the counties can improve procurement and share services with local governments.

Bellone will moderate the panel, part of a daylong conference at Timber Point Golf Course in Great River River to encourage best practices in boosting government efficiency.

Nassau’s Laura Curran, Westchester’s George Latimer, Albany’s Daniel McCoy and Putnam's Mary Ellen Odell will take part in a panel. Later, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will deliver the keynote address for the event.