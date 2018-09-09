Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Steve Israel takes on midterm elections as professor

Former Congressman Steve Israel will be using the

Former Congressman Steve Israel will be using the midterm elections and their aftermath as a teaching tool. Photo Credit: Katrina Hajagos

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Congressman-turned-author Steve Israel will be at the University of Chicago and Tufts University outside Boston this fall, teaching courses focused on the midterm elections.

His students will track campaigns in individual congressional districts; after the election, they will focus on how a new Congress is organized. 

“We’re going to look at and drill down into the dynamics of congressional campaigns, looking at polling, messaging, fundraising and all of the elements that drive a political campaign, or that will drive campaigns in the 2018 midterms," Israel said in an interview.

Israel said that as a frequent commentator on cable news, "I'm on the spot being asked about specific races. I'm going to put students on the spot and have them talk about races."

Israel, a Democrat who represented the Third District in Nassau, Suffolk and Queens from 2001 to 2017, was chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from 2011 to 2015.

Israel, of Oyster Bay Cove, will continue to serve as chairman of the Global Institute at LIU and a distinguished writer-in-residence there.

At the University of Chicago, Israel will teach a seminar every other week, alternating with former Rep. Tom Davis, of Virginia, who served as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

