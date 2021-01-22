Former Rep. Steve Israel has removed himself from consideration as President Joe Biden's Ambassador to Israel, saying "now is not the time to be considered."

Israel, 62, of Huntington, said he did not want to leave his family.

"Though it would have been an extraordinary privilege just to be asked, even more extraordinary is the time I spend with my 22 month old grandson, Jacob," Israel said in a statement. "I was away from my family for 16 years as a Congressman and just don’t want that separation at this point in my life. I value my relationship with the President and can support his agenda as a private citizen.

Israel represented the 2nd congressional district from 2001 to 2017. The district runs along the northern section of Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. The seat is held by Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove).

The news that Israel was being considered for the ambassador post and removed himself from consideration first was reported in Jewish news media.