TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Former Rep. Steve Israel says he won't take Israel ambassador job

Former Democratic Rep. Steve Israel has taken himself

Former Democratic Rep. Steve Israel has taken himself out of the running for the job of U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

Former Rep. Steve Israel has removed himself from consideration as President Joe Biden's Ambassador to Israel, saying "now is not the time to be considered."

Israel, 62, of Huntington, said he did not want to leave his family.

"Though it would have been an extraordinary privilege just to be asked, even more extraordinary is the time I spend with my 22 month old grandson, Jacob," Israel said in a statement. "I was away from my family for 16 years as a Congressman and just don’t want that separation at this point in my life. I value my relationship with the President and can support his agenda as a private citizen.

Israel represented the 2nd congressional district from 2001 to 2017. The district runs along the northern section of Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. The seat is held by Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove).

The news that Israel was being considered for the ambassador post and removed himself from consideration first was reported in Jewish news media.

Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Latest Long Island News

Dennis Schrader stands inside Landcraft Environments in Mattituck. Virtually gardening: Green thumbs pivot online
The City of Glen Cove Police Department on Glen Cove OKs contract with police union
Habeeb Ahmed, chairman of the Westbury Mosque, Islamic Muslim leaders laud Biden's travel ban reversal
Nassau County Police Det. Erick Contreras Nassau Det. Erick Contreras, who served at Ground Zero, dies at 53
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his Mangano hearing seeking to overturn convictions delayed, court papers say
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday that the Cuomo: State to run out of this week's COVID-19 vaccines today
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search