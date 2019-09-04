New cuts coming to striped bass fishing

As striped bass season kicks into high gear, fisheries regulators are exploring ways to prop-up a stock they say is overfished, including by shortening the existing season.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting meetings in Farmingdale Wednesday night to explore options for reducing the recreational and commercial harvest of striped bass by 18 percent compared with 2017 beginning next year, according a report by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which regulates the fishery.

Measures being considered include mandating the use of circle hooks that cause less damage to fish, new size restrictions and a reduction of the recreational season, which now runs from April 15 through December 15, according to the report.

“The whole idea is to give these fish more breeding time to allow the stock to rebuild,” said Steve Witthuhn, a charterboat captain in Montauk who sits on the DEC’s marine resources advisory council.

About 90 percent of striped bass are caught by recreational anglers, so the measures expected to be discussed Wednesday night are more likely to impact stripers caught by sportsmen -- although commercial boats will be subject to an 18 percent reduction by next year.

Even when fish are caught and returned to the water alive, regulators say, nine percent still die as a result of being caught.

“A large component of annual striped bass mortality is attributed to release mortality,” according to a report on striped bass by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which regulates the fishery.

Spawning female striped bass are estimated to total some 151 million pounds, well below the ideal threshold of 202 million pounds, the commission said.

In all, recreational fishing took some 53.5 million pounds of fish from East Coast waters in 2017, compared with a high of 75.8 million pounds in 2013. The low of 2.7 million pounds in 1984 led to a moratorium on the fish.

“We don’t want to go to a moratorium, so we have to go to some new measures,” said Witthuhn. He said possible measures include opening the season May 1 start, and ending it on Nov. 30. Another possibility is to limit the allowable size of harvested fish to betweeen 28 inches to 35 inches. That would leave the over 35-inch fish to breed, Witthuhn said.

Current rules allow anglers to take one fish longer than 28 inches each day during the season .

On the commercial side, where 622,451 fish were taken coastwide last year, release of dead discards amount for around 13 percent of the total commercial take for the year, the commission said.

Witthuhn said a possible way for the commercial side to reach the 18 percent reduction would be to curb the number of tags commercial fishermen receive each year to land the fish. Right now, fishermen with striped bass permits can land upwards of 212 fish a year.

“In general, the reduction in striped bass removals is likely to translate into a short-term negative impact on the regional economy and jobs associated with the fishing industry for the species,” the commission report says.

But it said "the positive long-term economic impacts stemming from the stock recovery and subsequent catch increases in successive years will likely outweigh the short-term impacts.”