Suffolk unveils plans for 1,200 new high-tech septic systems next year

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at Stony

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at Stony Brook University on Tuesday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Rachelle Blidner
Suffolk County officials are ramping up a plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in waterways by installing 1,200 high-tech septic systems next year, County Executive Steve Bellone announced Tuesday.

Officials said they plan to more than double the number of alternative wastewater septic systems installed under an existing grant program, Bellone told an audience of about 100 people at a water quality summit at Stony Brook University.

The plan will “take our already aggressive efforts to a new level” and increase the average number of systems installed per month from 40 to 100, Bellone said.

The plan expands on a program created in 2017 to provide grants to homeowners who voluntarily replace aging cesspools and septic systems with new ones that produce less nitrogen.

The expansion will be funded through $10 million in state money awarded earlier this year, county officials said.

Officials said they also plan to try to encourage residents to replace their septic systems by designating the community with the most systems installed over six months as a Nitrogen Smart Community.  

Nitrogen pollution, including from wastewater, has led to fish kills and algal blooms in Suffolk waters, said Christopher Gobler, chair of Stony Brook University’s Costal Ecology School.

