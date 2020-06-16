Suffolk County budget officials said Tuesday that “everything is on the table” to address an expected shortfall of at least $800 million, including potential layoffs, park closures and other spending cuts.

Budget officials said county legislators could consider laying off 200 employees, delaying employee paychecks and seeking tax increases as the coronavirus has caused revenues to plummet.

Cuts would likely impact services, said Eric Naughton, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s budget director. They could include closing parks,cutting bus routes and reviewing payments to contract agencies.

“There will have to be reductions and they will be painful,” Naughton told the county legislature’s budget and finance committee.

Suffolk is expected to lose $807 million through 2021 as high unemployment, lower consumer spending and reduced commuting is expected to cut into the county’s largest revenue streams, the legislature’s Budget Review Office said Tuesday. That projection does not include the impact of a second economic shutdown.

Lance Reinheimer, the budget review office director, said the county could save $21 million by laying off 200 employees and $28 million by lagging payroll by one day each pay period. He also said county lawmakers could ask the state legislature to increase the county sales tax rate by 0.25%, and the home energy tax rate by 1.5%. But the office's proposals would still only make up about $150 million in shortfall, he said.

“Without federal support, it’s catastrophic,” Reinheimer said.

Deputy presiding officer Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) said that the budget proposals likely don’t “go far enough.”

“Across the entirety of the budget, everyone will have to feel pain,” Hahn said. “That’s just a reality of the situation we’re in.”

Suffolk's shortfall could be up to $1.5 billion over three years, according to a recent report from a COVID-19 fiscal impact task force that Bellone assembled. The expected deficit for 2020 ranges from $432 million and $590 million, according to figures from the legislature's budget office and the task force.

Bellone has already asked departments to identify 5% in potential cuts ahead of next year’s proposed budget. Officials have also moved $29 million from department budgets into a reserve account, increased borrowing to make payroll and delayed $30 million in longevity pay for union members, Naughton said.