Suffolk would be the first New York county with public financing of campaigns under a bill that passed a legislative committee on Tuesday.

Modeled on New York City’s public financing law, the bill would allow legislative candidates to receive up to $50,000 in public money starting with the 2021 election. It would achieve that by providing a 4-to-1 public match to individual contributions of $250 or less.

An individual contribution to a legislator would be capped at $1,500. Current contributions are limited to between $1,600 and $3,000 depending on a legislative district’s population

Starting in the 2023 election, county executive candidates could qualify for up to $1 million in public money. An individual contribution to a county executive candidate would be capped at $25,000, about $20,000 less than the current limit.

The money would come from the county’s share of revenue from the Suffolk Off-Track Betting casino that opened this year.

The bill, sponsored by Legis. Rob Calarco (D-Patchogue), the deputy majority leader, would be up for a final vote in front of the full Legislature on Tuesday.

Five Democrats voted for the bill, two Republicans voted against it and Legis. Kate Browning (WF-Shirley) abstained.

Calarco said it would reward candidates who can raise small-dollar donations from many constituents. “This is an opportunity for us to inject some real competition into our elections,” he said.

Republicans opposed the bill.

Legis. Tom Cilmi (R-Bay Shore) said he had philosophical problems with the bill. “I just don’t agree with public financing of campaigns. Forcing folks to fund campaigns of people they don’t agree with, I just don’t think it’s right.”

Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the bill would be ineffective at removing money’s influence from politics.

Browning abstained from the vote because of concerns about using gambling money, which otherwise could be used to fill a budget hole, and said it should be put up for a referendum.

The bill was supported by the Long Island Progressive Coalition and New York Common Cause.

Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York, said local governments throughout the state are looking at ways to restore voters’ faith in government.

“Suffolk is really being a leader here,” she said Thursday at a news conference in support of the bill.