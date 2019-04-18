SCCC trustees propose $250 tuition hike for full-time students
The request for the tuition increase came in a $221 million budget proposed by the board.
Suffolk County Community College trustees on Thursday requested a $250 tuition increase for full-time students as board members proposed a $221 million budget for 2019-20.
Trustees, who met in Selden, also sought a 3 percent increase in Suffolk County's contribution to the college budget.
County officials have not decided on a contribution figure.
