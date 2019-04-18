TODAY'S PAPER
SCCC trustees propose $250 tuition hike for full-time students

The request for the tuition increase came in a $221 million budget proposed by the board.

Suffolk County Community College trustees requested a $250

Suffolk County Community College trustees requested a $250 tuition increase for full-time students for the 2019-20 school year. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Suffolk County Community College trustees on Thursday requested a $250 tuition increase for full-time students as board members proposed a $221 million budget for 2019-20.

Trustees, who met in Selden, also sought a 3 percent increase in Suffolk County's contribution to the college budget.

County officials have not decided on a contribution figure.

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

