Election of Frank Tinari as Suffolk Conservative chief upheld by appeals panel

A four-member Appellate Division panel unanimously struck down a trial court ruling ordering a new Conservative Party convention.

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
A state appellate panel on Wednesday upheld the re-election of Frank Tinari as Suffolk County Conservative Party chairman last fall, saying opponents failed to prove it was “impossible to determine who was rightfully … elected.”

The four-member Appellate Division panel in Brooklyn unanimously struck down state Supreme Court Justice David Reilly's ruling last month ordering a new party convention and the appointment of an outside monitor to oversee a new election for party chairman.

In his ruling, Justice Alan D. Scheinkman said Reilly should have “denied the petition" by Kenneth Auerbach and other dissident Conservatives who challenged Tinari's re-election.

Scheinkman found Tinari’s foes “failed to meet their burden to demonstrate … the organization meeting violated the election Law," or involved "fraud or irregularities that would render it impossible to to determine who was rightfully … elected."

Scheinkman said not only were no rival candidates to Tinari put forward, but insurgents, “failed to demand" a roll call vote."

Scheinkman said, “use of a voice vote to select an unopposed candidate or slate … is not prohibited ... and is not unusual or unprecedented” in a meeting attended by hundreds of party members.

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

