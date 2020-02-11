The Suffolk County Legislature approved a $40 million contract for police detectives Tuesday, giving 11.25% raises over six years.

The Suffolk County Detectives Association contract will triple the amount of money the county spends on detective base salaries a year, from about $1.8 million in 2019 to $6 million in 2024, according to the legislature’s Budget Review Office. Those figures do not include other pay benefits, such as overtime and longevity pay.

The contract is based on the Police Benevolence Association and Superior Officers Association contracts, union president David Gallagher said. The 345-member union made the same “significant concessions” that the other law enforcement unions did, including capping sick time and longevity pay, he said.

“There’s nothing in ours that nobody else has,” Gallagher said.

With approval of the detective contract, county officials have in the last year signed off on union contracts that are expected to cost about $460 million in total, according to budget review reports.

Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) questioned how the county would pay for all the contracts, especially when its finances are in such bad shape, a reference to a state controller's report that lists Suffolk as the most financially stressed county in the state.

Jennifer McNamara, the county’s director of labor relations, said the county will find a way to meet its obligations under the contract terms.

“We have no choice,” McNamara said. “We have to negotiate contracts or arbitrate them.”

County Executive Steve Bellone’s administration has said that the county will save $40 million annually by requiring all employees to pay into their healthcare for the first time.

The detective contract will raise top base salaries for detectives from $155,000 a year to $174,000 a year by 2024, Gallagher said.

Detectives will also reach top step sooner, according to the Budget Review Office report. The 10-to-12-step pay scale for detectives promoted after 2013 will be reduced to nine steps. Detectives promoted before 2013 will keep their four-step system.

For detectives who joined the department after 2012, salaries will be tied to what they were paid when they were police officers, which could offset some contract costs, according to budget review.

Also Tuesday, the legislature approved appointing new agency leaders for the health department, the economic development department and the Real Property Tax Service Agency.

Appointments included:

Dr. Gregson Pigott as health commissioner. Pigott has worked for the department since 2009, including as director of the Minority Health Office and Emergency Medical Services. He also served in the county’s methadone clinic program and gave Narcan training. Dr. James Tomarken, who served as commissioner since 2009, is retiring this month.

Natalie Wright as economic development commissioner. Wright has served as acting commissioner since July after commissioner Theresa Ward resigned.

Dennis Brown as director of the Real Property Tax Service Agency. Brown has worked as the county attorney since 2005. The new job will come with a $30,000 pay cut, reducing his salary from $173,226 to $145,560.

The legislature also approved the creation of a chief diversity officer for the first time. Bellone announced in December that he planned to hire Retha Fernandez into the position to help diversify the workforce. About 75 percent of county employees, excluding sworn law enforcement officers, are white, Bellone’s office said.