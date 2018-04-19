Student tuition at Suffolk County Community College would rise by a record $350 next year and fees also would increase under a $226.3 million budget proposed by college trustees Thursday.

But the spending plan also sets up a potential confrontation with County Executive Steve Bellone because the new budget includes a four percent increase in the county’s contribution to college costs even though Bellone told the school to include only a 1.5 percent increase.

Without a four percent boost, tuition could increase by $400, or could be necessary, officials said.

The proposed budget, which increases spending by $5.3 million, would boost annual full-time tuition from $4,870 to $5,220.

The trustees approved the spending package on a 6-1 vote student Trustee Jerome Bost dissenting. Bost, who met recently with fellow students, said, “What the increases do to students brought tears to their eyes four five and six times.”

The trustees’ budget will be forwarded to Bellone by Friday. Bellone must summit his version of the budget to the county legislature by May 31, and final action must be taken by Aug 15. The county controls of the level of increase it provides SCCC.

Jim Morgo, the trustees’ budget committee chairman, said the recommendation for the higher county contribution came because college President Sean McKay told them some county lawmakers have committed to back a 4 percent hike in the county share, and “we don’t want to be negotiating against ourselves.”

Bellone office has not yet commented on the trustees’ action.