Suffolk County Family Court Judge: Richard Hoffmann

RICHARD HOFFMANN

REPUBLICAN

BACKGROUND: Hoffmann, 64, of Hauppauge, is running on the Republican and Libertarian party lines in the general election. Since 2017, he has been a matrimonial and family law attorney at Hedayati Law Group in Melville. From 2007 to 2016, Hoffmann was a Suffolk County Family Court judge. He received his law degree from the California Western School of Law in 1980. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1983, and is admitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit; the U.S. District Court, Eastern District and Southern District of New York, and the Massachusetts State bar.



