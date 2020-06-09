The Suffolk County Legislature on Tuesday approved a total of $400,000 in back pay for more than 200 police 911 operators and dispatchers who said in a lawsuit they had worked extra shifts without compensation for years.

The legislature voted unanimously to authorize the county to pay the judgment in the federal class action lawsuit. It was filed by public safety dispatchers David Smith, Dawn Ruggiero and Jodi Pagel in June 2016, court records show.

Emergency complaint operators, who answer 911 calls, and public safety dispatchers, who send the calls to police officers, worked six extra shifts a year without compensation since at least 2010 because of how shifts were scheduled, according to the lawsuit.

“For days, they should’ve been compensated at an overtime rate,” Deputy County Attorney Susan Flynn told legislators Tuesday. “We felt there was county exposure on this.”

There were more than 240 plaintiffs in the case, Flynn said.

But legislators voted 16-2 to table a bill to allow Suffolk to borrow to pay the judgment. Lawmakers expressed concern about interest costs that potentially could reach $100,000.

Eric Naughton, County Executive Steve Bellone's budget director, said the county most likely would have to make spending cuts to fund the judgment if lawmakers ultimately reject borrowing.

“Every time the legislature refuses to bond to pay for an eligible expense, we will need to either cut services or increase revenue,” Naughton said in a statement after the vote.

The county is facing an estimated revenue shortfall of between $300 million and $590 million this year because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to budget reports.

Presiding Officer Robert Calarco (D-Patchogue) said he hoped to persuade legislators to approve the borrowing at the next legislative meeting on June 23, because "we simply don't have the cash to pay this."

Naughton said the county budget office is reviewing all discretionary spending. Bellone last week directed all county departments to identify 5% in possible cuts before he proposes the 2021 budget in September.

Legislators had little choice but to approve the $400,000 payment because it was in the form of a judgment against the county, officials said.

Flynn said the county offered to settle the case through a judgment to avoid paying costly attorneys’ fees.

Comptroller John Kennedy, whose office pays county bills, said, "We will pay this judgment, but we are engaged in an ever increasing juggling act at this point."

"Inevitably one of these plates is going to fall and break," Kennedy said.

Attorneys for the 911 dispatchers and operators were not immediately available for comment.