Suffolk County officials said they have closed on one of the largest land preservation deals in a decade, spending $8.3 million for a 93-acre waterfront parcel in Riverhead.

Officials hailed the purchase of 4518 Sound Ave. as historic, noting the property is among the last undeveloped waterfront parcels along the Long Island Sound in the area. Its zoning would have allowed for up to 46 houses to be constructed on it.

With the county’s purchase, the land will be turned into a public preserve that will likely include a hiking trail and access to bluffs, a beach and wildlife sightings, officials said.

"We were thrilled," said Suffolk Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue), who represents the North Fork. "If you go to a parcel like this and walk on it, you'll understand why it's important."

The property belonged to members of the Carman family, whose ancestors were the namesake of the Carmans River, records show. It has three houses on it and includes tidal wetlands, 20 acres of farmland and 900 feet of beachfront, officials said. Visitors to the property are greeted by foxes, red-tailed owls, hawks and wild turkeys.

The property, with its natural bluffs and wetlands, can help protect the area from floods and protect Long Island’s sole source aquifer, officials said.

"While the environmental benefits are at the forefront, we cannot overlook the economic and social benefits this acquisition offers to residents not just in Riverhead, but across the county," County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With this purchase, the county will have preserved 790 acres of open space in eight years, officials said. Since 1959, the county has spent $1.27 billion to purchase more than 60,000 acres of open space.

The Sound Avenue property is the largest open space purchase made solely by the county since 2011, when it spent $17 million to acquire 300 acres of the North Fork Preserve, records show.

The county split larger purchases with towns in recent years, including a 169-acre parcel in Yaphank in 2015 and a 139-acre property in East Quogue in 2012.

The Sound Avenue parcel was purchased through the county’s drinking water protection program, which is generated from a .25% sales tax.

The deal, which had been in the works for nearly two years, was closed on as the county faces a large coronavirus-related deficit that prompted Bellone to cut services in his 2021 budget if more federal aid does not arrive.

Krupski, who co-sponsored resolutions to acquire the property, said the best time to preserve land is "when you can," especially because the opportunity may not come again.

The county's purchase price was based on two appraisals by outside agencies, and the sale was approved by the county legislature, officials said.

The property was sold by the estates of Gregory Carman, a former congressman and federal judge, and Willis Carman Jr, the former Farmingdale mayor, as well as their nephew Michael Ingham, an attorney who has represented water districts on Long Island, and niece Linda Holly Seligman.

The deal was signed off on by estate beneficiaries, including Gregory Carman Jr, the Oyster Bay Town deputy supervisor, and John F. Carman, a well-known criminal defense lawyer whose clients have included Linda Mangano, the wife of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

County officials said the land purchase process is stringent, overseen by multiple committees, and political connections played no role.