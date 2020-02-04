TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk DSS mandates new safeguard for abuse, neglect cases

Frances Pierre, left, and Mark Clavin testify and answer questions during the public hearing at the Suffolk County Legislature in Happauge on Tuesday. Credit: pocps200205

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
In the wake of 8-year-old Thomas Valva’s death, Suffolk County Child Protective Services has implemented a new safeguard, requiring supervisors and administrators to review all cases in which caseworkers had determined more than four allegations of child abuse or neglect were unfounded, officials said Tuesday.

County Social Services Commissioner Frances Pierre and Family and Children’s Services division administrator Mark Clavin announced the new policy, which previously applied only to foster care cases, during a legislative hearing on the state of CPS two weeks after Thomas died after being allegedly forced to sleep in a freezing garage.

But Clavin and Pierre said little about Thomas’ case, citing confidentiality issues. Legislators reserved questions about the case for executive session following the hearing.

Legis. Anthony Piccirillo (R-Holtsville) was one of the few legislators to refer to specific allegations in the case in the public portion, asking what CPS would do if a child came to school “soaked in urine.” Clavin said caseworkers would examine a variety of factors, including whether the child urinated on themselves on the way to school, were forced to come to school with the urine as punishment or if they are prone to bathroom accidents.

Clavin noted that about 65 CPS staffers were in group counseling after Thomas’ death as they question “what should have been done, what could have been done?” Clavin said.

“It’s a raw time for everyone,” Clavin said.

As legislators questioned them for nearly two hours, Pierre and Clavin acknowledged some department shortfalls and frustrations, including that allegations must be backed by supporting evidence, such as medical records or photographs of injuries, to classify a report as founded, according to state law. If reports are not classified as founded, caseworkers lose the legal authority to enter the home or investigate the case further, Clavin said.

“It’s frustrating to both the community and our staff that an allegation is not enough,” Clavin said. “We still need that supportive evidence.”

About 75 percent of reports of child abuse or neglect -- there are more than 9,000 a year -- are determined to be unfounded, Clavin said. That figure led at least one legislator to question whether “a lot are falling through the cracks.”

