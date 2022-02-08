Union: Deal hikes Suffolk crossing guard pay to $18 an hour

Suffolk’s largest employee union said Tuesday it has reached a deal with the county to increase the pay of school crossing guards, due to a shortage of guards that has forced some police officers to fill in during school drop-off and dismissal.

The deal will raise minimum hourly pay from $15 an hour to $18, providing guards their first pay upgrade in more than a decade, according to leaders of the Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees, the union that represents them.

There are about 430 crossing guards, with another 60 positions that are vacant.

Officials said the salary increase will help with retention and recruitment of guards.

"What we had to do was get the county to understand the value of these crossing guards and the necessity to get these positions filled," AME President Daniel Levler told Newsday.

Suffolk County officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal, reached Monday, is expected to take effect Feb. 21, union officials said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Guards will receive contractual raises and an expected step raise in about five years, Levler said.

Also, the union will "be spearheading a recruitment drive," Levler said.

Crossing guards, who work part-time and receive full-time benefits, are civilian members of the Suffolk County Police Department.

They have traditionally made about minimum wage, which reached $15 on Long Island on Dec. 31, according to New York State.

Levler said the shortage began last year. More guards retired or resigned as the COVID-19 pandemic made people across industries reevaluate their jobs and lives, and it was "not easy to get people in the front door" to hire, Levler said.

"We want to make sure that we're getting the best people to take these jobs. We don't want people turning down this important function because they can make a couple of bucks more somewhere else," Levler said.

Better retention also will provide students and parents with permanent guards they recognize and know, Levler said.

AME unit president Beverly Avgeros said guards work even when they need time off, often because there is not enough staff to cover for them.

"We've gone to work sick," Avgeros, who works outside Hauppauge High School and Middle School. "We want to be there so that our children are taken care of properly."

Suffolk County School Superintendents Association President Dr. Yiendhy Farrelly said "school officials appreciate" the county's efforts to hire more guards.

"They are crucial to ensuring our students can safely travel to school, especially on some of our busiest roadways," Farrelly said in a statement.

Sachem school district crossing guard Donnalee Morris, 56, of Centereach, called the $3-an-hour raise "huge."

Morris, who works outside Chippewa Elementary School, told Newsday: "You see the headlines: ‘inflation, inflation, inflation.’ Everything's going up … And so, yes, this will help me tremendously."

Avgeros said the agreement recognizes "the unsung guardian angels" of local school districts.

"It makes me feel appreciated," said Avgeros, 70, of Ronkonkoma. "Because we stand out there in the rain, the snow, the sleet, the heat, freezing cold."