Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota has awarded almost $2.7 million in bonuses to prosecutors since 2012 without approval from county legislators, according to county records provided by County Executive Steve Bellone’s office.
Payments to 82 assistant district attorneys in 2016 totaled more than $500,000, with individual raises ranging from $2,500 to $20,000, according to county...
