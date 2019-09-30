TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk eases some early voting rules

A woman votes in the primary election in

A woman votes in the primary election in Nesconset on Sept. 13, 2016. Photo Credit: Ed Betz

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Voters in Suffolk will be able to cast ballots at any of the 10 polling places for early voting, instead of only at the site in their town, the county’s Board of Elections Commissioners said.

Officials said they expanded where residents can vote after testing communications and security technology to ensure voters cannot cast a second ballot at another polling place.

State legislation passed in January gives voters nine days before an election to vote.

Suffolk had faced criticism over its original plan to allow voters to only cast ballots early in their towns. Activists said at a forum in Sayville said the system was inconvenient and could suppress minority voter turnout because of the limited number of polling sites.

Board of Elections officials have said the state Legislature did not give them much time to implement early voting or train enough staff to run more polling places this year.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 election begins Oct. 26.

Also, Suffolk elections officials said they have moved the polling place in Southampton Town to an athletics building on Stony Brook University's Southampton campus at 70 Tuckahoe Rd.

Commissioners Anita Katz, a Democrat, and Nicholas LaLota, a Republican, said the original location lacked the cellular signal to connect with the board’s system.

