The Suffolk Commission on Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services unanimously issued a vote of “no confidence” the appointment of Joel Vetter as chief of fire rescue services, the agency’s third highest job.

In a letter to county lawmakers Sept. 13, Timothy Crafts, commission chairman, cited a “number of questions and concerns" about Vetter's qualifications for the $111,160-a-year post including “communication skills, ability to motivate others as well as prior performance.”

Crafts questioned the usefulness of filling the job, which has been vacant “for a significant period of time . . . Implementing an additional level of management especially with the wrong candidate can only create issues,” he said.

Crafts also blamed Vetter for delays in renovating the county fire academy in Yaphank. “It is clear that mismanagement . . . is a major contributor.“ he wrote.

In addition, Crafts said the qualifications for the job were altered in a recent desk audit that appeared to be tailored to Vetter’s credentials. He cited the fact that a requirement for emergency medical technician training was added to the qualification, limiting the field of competitors.

The commission has requested a meeting with the legislature's Public Safety Committee, Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services officials and the county executive's office to discuss the issue.

Vetter was promoted to the new post June 25 on a provisional basis after Civil Service conducted four-month desk audit, sought by Vetter, that determined his job duties went beyond his existing job title, according to Alan Schneider, county personnel director.

Schneider said the EMT requirement was added to the job description at the request of FRES deputy commissioner John Jordan.

Vetter, 46, was also a point man in the administration of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on plans for a $2 million new phone app, called Rave, to alert schools of active shooter crises.

Vetter also is also a former Holbrook fire chief and fire commissioner with nearly three decades experience as a volunteer firefighter.

Before the promotion, Vetter was a $101,581 a year FRES coordinator of emergency medical services. He earlier worked in the police and health departments, starting in 2005.

FRES Commissioner Joseph Williams, his deputy, Jordan, and Vetter referred calls to the county executive's office. Deputy County Executive Jon Kaiman said, “It’s a Civil Service issue, but we're looking into the matter.”

The 18-member commission voted against the promotion Aug. 29, but the move only became public with Crafts’ letter. It comes as Williams, 73, the $128,333-a-year FRES commissioner, plans to retire Sept. 28.

FRES is the policymaking body on volunteer fire training and mutual aid issues.

“It’s pretty telling when everyone on the commission signed unanimously that they don’t want Suffolk County want to do this,” said GOP Legis. Robert Trotta of Fort Salonga.

“If there’s concerns about a person’s qualifications it's certainly valid,” said presiding officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague). “But it could have been handled differently. I just hope it’s not a political thing.”

Vetter still must take a competitive Civil Service exam to keep the job permanently.

The deadline for applying for the exam is Sept. 28, and Crafts' letter said only three people in the department qualify to take the promotional test.

Schneider said because of the controversy, he plans to delay the deadline and make it an open test.