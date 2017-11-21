TODAY'S PAPER
Democrats hold up funding for Smithtown dredging project

The Suffolk County Legislature on Tuesday tabled for at least a month a request for $550,000 for work on the Nissequogue Tributary Headwaters.

Suffolk County legislator Rob Calarco, right, is shown at a meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature in Smithtown on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2017. At left is presiding officer Dwayne Gregory. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By David M. Schwartz  david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Suffolk Democrats, complaining that Republicans had blocked spending in their districts, delayed a vote on a Smithtown dredging project Tuesday.

Lawmakers on a 10 to 8 vote tabled for at least a month the request for an additional $550,000 for the work in the Nissequogue Tributary Headwaters.

Legis. Al Krupski (D-Copiague) said the money to pay for the work would come out of funding for a proposal to build a dining hall at Peconic Dunes, a North Fork camp. Republicans have raised concerns about the $1.5 million cost of the project.

Legis. Rob Calarco (D-Patchogue) said, “We are constantly assailed around this horseshoe when a project in other districts come up for funding, particularly from the legislators from Smithtown.”

He added, “I hear these things all the time, we have to be more prudent on how we spend the dollars. I’m just asking for some level of consistency from people around this horseshoe.”

The dredging project is in the district of Legis. Leslie Kennedy (R-Nesconset). The other legislator for Smithtown is Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga).

Kennedy said she didn’t oppose the replacement project for the Peconic Dunes dining hall, but said costs should be brought down.

Peconic Dunes is run by Cornell Cooperative Extension and owned by Suffolk County. Its dining hall has been condemned and roped off for the past five years.

Kennedy said the dredging would help alleviate flooding of basements in homes near the river.

David Schwartz covers Suffolk government and politics. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

