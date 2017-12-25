TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 37° Good Morning
Overcast 37° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Trotta, Cilmi vie for Suffolk legislature GOP post

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A genteel, behind-the-scenes scrum is underway because two Republicans, Suffolk Legis. Rob Trotta and Tom Cilmi, want the unpaid post of GOP legislative caucus leader now held by Legis. Kevin McCaffrey.

“I’d be honored if my colleague selected me as minority leader,” said Cilmi of East Islip.

“I’m always interested,” said Trotta of Fort Salonga, the most outspoken of the lawmakers. “I’ve always voted the way rest of them should have voted. I didn’t vote sell Dennison building, approve the police contract or fund the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

The increased interest comes as the six-member GOP caucus becomes seven on Jan. 1 with the election of Rudolph Sunderman of Shirley, and Islip Town board member Steve Flotteron succeeds term-limited GOP Legis. Tom Barraga of West Islip.

A larger GOP caucus, if united, could block the 11-member Democratic majority from getting the two-thirds vote on bond resolutions for capital projects.

The GOP caucus put off the leadership vote until after Christmas but before the Jan. 2 reorganization meeting.

McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst), who is a Teamster union leader, said he would like to remain, but “I don’t begrudge anyone” from also running. “But I’ve done the heavy lifting for the last three years . . . and now we can effect change and I look forward to doing it.”

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The Rev. Larry D. Jennings Sr. of Bethel Church windows to get a new lease on life
Chris Grella searches for the source of contamination Beach contamination possible sources notified
The Black Sheep Ale House in Mineola, Oct. Proposed beer garden faces neigborhood opposition
Republican Tom Lohmann DA investigator supported for vacant board seat
The Hempstead Harbor Trail in Port Washington, which State award to help town expand nature trail
Kim Brandeau, seen here on Feb. 1, 2006. Brandeau to move from Suffolk to Nassau post
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE