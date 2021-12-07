After a flurry of court decisions, the Suffolk County Legislature moved ahead Tuesday with a public hearing on a Democratic proposal to create new legislative districts that would be in effect for a decade.

Late Tuesday afternoon, an appeals court panel overturned a decision by state Supreme Court Justice Joseph Santorelli to temporarily bar the legislature from voting on the redistricting plan or holding a public hearing on it.

The hearing started shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Republicans who will take control of the legislature in January filed suit Tuesday in an attempt to block the reapportionment.

Republicans say the plan would violate the Suffolk County charter, which says a bipartisan reapportionment commission should propose new district maps.

"This should never see the light of day," Republican legislative leader Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) said of the redistricting plan.

Presiding Officer Robert Calarco (D-Patchogue), sponsor of the redistricting plan,

said his aides drew the new district map after McCaffrey, the minority leader, and Majority Leader Susan Berland (D-Dix Hills) failed to nominate commission members by the Nov. 10 deadline.

Democrats will give up control of the legislature Jan. 1 after losing three legislative seats to Republicans in the November elections.

Democrats hold 10 districts, and there are eight members of the Republican caucus, including Legis. Nicholas Caracappa (C-Selden).

Calarco's proposal would shift legislative boundaries to create two more districts where Black and Latino residents would be in the majority.

The plan would squeeze four Republican legislators into two districts, without pitting any Democratic incumbents against each other.

District lines also would shift to account for larger populations in areas including the East End, Brentwood and Huntington Station.