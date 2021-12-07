TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Suffolk redistricting hearing starts after flurry of judicial rulings

Democrat Robert Calarco, presiding officer of the Suffolk

Democrat Robert Calarco, presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature, has proposed a plan to redraw legislative districts by the end of the year. Credit: James Escher

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

After a flurry of court decisions, the Suffolk County Legislature moved ahead Tuesday with a public hearing on a Democratic proposal to create new legislative districts that would be in effect for a decade.

Late Tuesday afternoon, an appeals court panel overturned a decision by state Supreme Court Justice Joseph Santorelli to temporarily bar the legislature from voting on the redistricting plan or holding a public hearing on it.

The hearing started shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Republicans who will take control of the legislature in January filed suit Tuesday in an attempt to block the reapportionment.

Republicans say the plan would violate the Suffolk County charter, which says a bipartisan reapportionment commission should propose new district maps.

"This should never see the light of day," Republican legislative leader Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) said of the redistricting plan.

Presiding Officer Robert Calarco (D-Patchogue), sponsor of the redistricting plan,

said his aides drew the new district map after McCaffrey, the minority leader, and Majority Leader Susan Berland (D-Dix Hills) failed to nominate commission members by the Nov. 10 deadline.

Democrats will give up control of the legislature Jan. 1 after losing three legislative seats to Republicans in the November elections.

Democrats hold 10 districts, and there are eight members of the Republican caucus, including Legis. Nicholas Caracappa (C-Selden).

Calarco's proposal would shift legislative boundaries to create two more districts where Black and Latino residents would be in the majority.

The plan would squeeze four Republican legislators into two districts, without pitting any Democratic incumbents against each other.

District lines also would shift to account for larger populations in areas including the East End, Brentwood and Huntington Station.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Water Authority chairman Patrick G. Halpin,
Suffolk agency seeks $29.8M in grants to fund water-quality improvements
A general view of UFC 244 at Madison
NYSAC on top of its game as MMA in New York continues to grow
A health care worker directs a man who
Medical experts: NYC's attack against COVID-19 can become model
Jim Malatras, chancellor of New York's public college
Critics call for SUNY chancellor to resign; he says he's staying
Besides a new terminal at Long Island MacArthur
$2.3B Ronkonkoma redevelopment gets county's support
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding her
Poll: Hochul holds big lead over expanding Democratic field
Didn’t find what you were looking for?