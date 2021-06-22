The Suffolk County Legislature was expected to vote Tuesday night on a bill designed to combat discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders after an increase nationwide in anti-Asian hate crimes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would amend the county's human rights laws to ban discrimination related to the "incorrect and unfounded belief that certain ethnic groups have contributed to the spread of COVID-19," according to the legislation.

The legislation covers discrimination including intimidation, threats, harassment, assault or emotional injury.

Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that collects self-reported incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, reported more than 6,600 hate incidents between March 2020 and March 2021.

New York State had 517 hate incidents during that time period, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

Nassau County had 26 and Suffolk had 10, according to data compiled by the office of Nassau County Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview).

Discrimination against Asian Americans during this period was tied to anti-Chinese rhetoric after the first major COVID-19 outbreak was reported in China, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

The group said the most common type of reported discrimination was verbal harassment.

"For the past year, many Asians, Asian Americans, and Pacific Islanders have been victims of xenophobia and ignorance, targeted, harassed, and blamed for the pandemic," legislative Presiding Officer Robert Calarco said in a statement Tuesday.

"This resolution sends the clear message to the AAPI community in Suffolk County that we stand together with you, today and every day," said Calarco (D-Patchogue).

Under the legislation, sponsored by Legis. Kara Hahn (D-Setauket), victims could submit complaints to the county’s Human Rights Commission, which could fine violators up to $10,000 after an investigation and hearing.

The commission also is part of a new Suffolk District Attorney’s Office task force focused on such hate crimes.

The Nassau County Legislature is considering a similar bill, proposed in April by Drucker, that would allow victims to file civil lawsuits against perpetrators and seek punitive and compensatory damages.

"The Majority is reviewing the legislation to determine if the County can legally take action," said Chris Boyle, spokesman for the Nassau legislature's Republican majority.

"Majority legislators will continue to take action within its power against hate, violence, harassment and discrimination wherever it exists," Boyle said in a statement.

Also Tuesday, the Suffolk County Legislature was scheduled Tuesday to host a public hearing on whether to provide the county Human Rights Commission with the authority to review police misconduct complaints, and to make recommendations to county police Internal Affairs as part of the county's police reform plan approved in March. The reform plan charged the commission with overseeing complaints of police bias and Internal Affairs investigations.

Police reform advocates criticized that aspect of the county plan, saying an independent outside entity should investigate misconduct complaints.

Also Tuesday:

The legislature voted to rename Farmingville Hills County Park in Farmingville after the late GOP county Legis. Tom Muratore, who died in September at age 75. Muratore, of Ronkonkoma, represented the 4th district, which includes south-central Brookhaven. "This way the community will always remember him, as they should," Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) said.

Lawmakers voted to rename the state Supreme Court Building in Central Islip after the late Justice Marquette L. Floyd, Suffolk's first African American judge. Marquette, a former District Court and state Supreme Court justice, "was a true pioneer here in Suffolk County and New York State," Chief Administrative Judge Andrew Crecca said.

With Dandan Zou