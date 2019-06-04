Smith Point Bridge gets funding in Suffolk capital plan

The Suffolk County Legislature on Tuesday approved a $526.3 million capital spending plan for 2020 which includes funding for reconstruction of the aging Smith Point Bridge and renovations at the county jail in Riverhead.

The capital plan includes $1.2 million toward the $73 million reconstruction of the 60-year-old Smith Point Bridge, which carries about a million visitors a year to Smith Point County Park, the county’s largest park, according to the legislature's budget office. The project was first proposed in 2016.

The plan also includes $7 million to repair the kitchen at the Riverhead correctional facility. .

The program will allot $1.07 billion for capital projects over three years, according to the legislature's Office of Budget Review.