GOP takes control of Suffolk legislature as leadership is reshuffled

Republicans took control of the Suffolk County Legislature Monday, reshuffling legislative leadership and staffing, as officials expressed hope for bipartisanship.

Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) became Suffolk's first Republican presiding officer in 16 years after 10 Republicans, one Conservative and seven Democrats were sworn into office Monday.

McCaffrey replaced former Presiding Officer Robert Calarco (D-Patchogue), who lost reelection in November, when Republicans flipped three seats and won legislative control.

McCaffrey, who was sworn into the leadership role by former Rep. Peter King, a Seaford Republican, said his caucus wants to improve county finances, reduce fees and protect the environment.

"I look forward to working together to ensure that we continue to provide financial stability in this county," McCaffrey, Teamsters Local 707 president, told legislators.

County officials from both sides of the aisle urged bipartisanship as Democrats ceded control to Republicans Monday.

"We will have our disagreements. But I believe that this institution will stay true to its bipartisan instincts," Democratic County Executive Steve Bellone said in a speech to the legislature.

But whether commitments of bipartisanship are more than just "nice" words is uncertain after a partisan battle over redistricting, McCaffrey said.

Democrats approved a plan to set legislative district lines for the next decade on Friday, the last day they held the majority.

Republicans said the plan violated the Suffolk County Charter.

On Monday, Republicans introduced a bill to rescind the redistricting plan, which also is the subject of a court battle.

"The last day of the year, we were yelling at each other," McCaffrey told Newsday. "So, it was very difficult to say two days later, it's all behind us. It's not. We all said nice things today. But we have to see how things work out, if those words turn into actions."

Legis. Steve Flotteron (R-Brightwaters) was elected deputy presiding officer on Monday, replacing Legis. Kara Hahn (D-Setauket).

Legis. Nicholas Caracappa, the legislature’s only Conservative Party member, was named majority leader of the GOP caucus.

McCaffrey said Caracappa's selection would help solidify the new alliance between Republicans and Conservatives after years of division.

The partnership will help guarantee Conservative support for Republican candidates, McCaffrey said.

Caracappa (C-Selden) was arrested in 2020 on domestic-violence related charges for allegedly strangling his estranged wife and violating an order of protection.

McCaffrey said he believes Caracappa, who has pleaded not guilty, will soon be "vindicated."

Suffolk Conservative Party Secretary Brett A. Robinson, who pleaded guilty for his role in an illegal dumping scheme at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, was appointed Monday as chief deputy clerk of the legislature.

Robinson, a former Islip Town parks employee, pleaded guilty in 2016 to disorderly conduct, a violation that is not considered a crime, in connection with knowing about the illegal dumping in the park and failing to stop it.

Robinson, who most recently worked in purchasing at Suffolk Off-Track Betting Corp., declined to comment. His salary is $118,155, legislative officials said.

McCaffrey said Robinson's "culpability" in the dumping scheme was "a lot less than what had originally been suggested."

Legis. Jason Richberg (D-West Babylon), who became minority leader Monday, said he was not aware of Robinson’s background when Democrats joined in to unanimously approve Republican appointments.

Other appointments included:

William Duffy, most recently Southold Town Attorney, as legislative counsel at a salary of $153,468.

Frank Tassone, most recently the state Senate's Downstate Director of Minority Operations, as legislative clerk with a salary of $128,464.

Also Monday, Republicans awarded all legislative committee chair and vice chair positions to GOP or Conservative members.

When Democrats controlled the legislature, Republicans led some legislative committees.