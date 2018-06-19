Vote on Suffolk bill to require propeller guards

The Suffolk County Legislature was poised Tuesday to approve legislation dubbed Ryan’s Law to require propeller guards on boats used for instruction after the parents of Ryan Weiss pressed for the measure after losing their son last summer in a tragic boating accident.

The local law, according to sponsor Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport), is the first of its kind in the nation and could help spur action on a similar state law. Ryan’s parents, Kellie and Kevin Weiss of Greenlawn, have lobbied Assemb. Andrew Raia (R-Huntington) to sponsor a similar bill in Albany.

Ryan, 12, died July 18, 2017, after being struck by a boat propeller while taking part in a group sailing lesson at the Centerport Yacht club.

As part of the lesson, the boat was intentionally capsized and Ryan was taken from the water into a small, inflatable Zodiac boat. The youngster, who was sitting on the edge of the craft, fell off when the boat accelerated and was caught by the propeller.

“It was an accident,” said Kellie Weiss. “But the simple use of a prop protector could have possibly prevented it. Nothing will change the outcome for us, but hopefully no other family will have to go through this.”

Under the bill, any vessel used to teach anyone under age 18 about marine navigation and safety in a formal setting such as an instructional course conducted by a marina, yacht club or boating organization would have to have a cage or encasement surrounding the propeller. Violators could be fined $250 to $500 for a first offense and $750 to $1,500 for subsequent offenses.

Spencer said the legislation is important to protect youngsters who are in training to improve their skills. Spencer said there have been 30 deaths nationally in the past five years in accidents similar to Ryan’s.

“This bill is bipartisan, practical, well-thought-out and doesn’t impinge on the boaters,” said Spencer, suggesting boating families with children consider installing prop guards on their own.

Passage appeared likely because Spencer has gotten 15 other co-sponsors for the resolution, with only 10 votes needed for passage.

Legis. Tom Cilmi, GOP caucus leader, said, “I don’t expect any opposition at all; it’s a regulation that will affect a very small number of vessels and for the safety provided, it’s well worthwhile.”

If the bill passes, Spencer said he plans a bill signing ceremony to honor Ryan and his family on the anniversary of his death.

“The family has been dealing with unspeakable pain and everything is a reminder to them,” he said. “We appreciate what the family has done and we hope it is a comfort to them that this law will protect other kids from unexpected tragedy.”

“I will be happy to know that Ryan’s legacy is a law that will protect children going forward,” said Kellie Weiss. “No one wants to put their child in any place that’s not safe.”