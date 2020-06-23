The Suffolk County Legislature was expected Tuesday night to vote on a package of bills aimed at reforming Child Protective Services in response to the death of Thomas Valva, 8, who authorities say died of hypothermia in January after being forced to sleep in a freezing Center Moriches garage.

The Child Protective Services Transformation Act, proposed in early March by County Executive Steve Bellone, would set average caseload levels for caseworkers and create a specialized CPS team to handle cases involving children with autism or other disabilities, who are more likely to be abused, officials said.

The package of six bills, which would also increase training for caseworkers and scrutiny for certain cases, aims to address “major failings” of the CPS system, Bellone said in March. CPS had investigated complaints against the Valva family and had monitored them for a year before Thomas’ death, officials said.

The legislature vote was expected a week after Valva’s mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, filed a $200 million lawsuit against county CPS employees and other officials, alleging they ignored warnings of sexual abuse, beatings, starvation and neglect and were complicit in his death.

Zubko-Valva has said she wants legislators to require family courtrooms to have cameras and CPS caseworkers and children’s attorneys to wear body cameras.

Thomas’ father, Michael Valva, and fiancee Angela Pollina, have been charged with second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child. Both have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting resolution of the case in Suffolk jails.

In May, the legislature approved two bills from Minority Leader Tom Cilmi (R-Bay Shore) to hire a CPS psychiatric social worker and eight caseworker trainees.

The legislature also voted Tuesday to approve the Suffolk County Community College’s $216.9 million operating budget for 2020-21 and contribute $44.8 million to it. But legislators declined the college’s request to increase the county contribution by 2%, or nearly $900,000, because of the county’s expected shortfall from the economic impacts of COVID-19. The college’s proposed budget reduced spending by $7 million and froze student tuition.

“Facing this pandemic and the high rate of unemployment, the last thing our students and their families need is a tuition increase so it is important that Suffolk County maintain the funding of the Community College,” interim college President Louis J. Petrizzo said in a statement before the vote.

The legislature also voted to: