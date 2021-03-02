Suffolk sets vote on new aquaculture lease rules

The Suffolk County Legislature on Tuesday will vote on a measure to set new rules for leasing hundreds of acres of Peconic and Gardiners bays for aquaculture, amid concerns by boaters and others that the program limits recreational use.

The program has helped spawn a burgeoning oyster-farming industry on Long Island, with the benefit of being environmentally friendly since filter-feeding oysters help clean the bays.

But some recreational boat owners say the few oyster farms that use gear placed on the surface pose obstacles and unnecessary hazards. Most of the opposition has come from yachters and boaters from the East End.

Suffolk, after a yearslong review and public hearings, reduced the total acreage that can be eligible for aquaculture to just over 17,000 acres from a current 29,969, in some cases eliminating areas that boaters felt posed the biggest conflicts.

Under the new rules, the county would lease no more than 600 additional acres for the next 10 years of the program, which started in 2010.

To date, some 550 acres of bay are leased, but only around 300 of those acres are actively farmed.

The new rules would gradually increase the cost to users of the lease program.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Joe Biden administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The current $100 annual lease fee plus $5 per acre would go to $200 and $25 per acre in years four and five, $600 per lease and $45 per acre in years six through 10.

The legislation would require farmers to more clearly mark their lease areas with four buoys of at least 36-inches in height in each corner that are radar reflective and visible from at least a nautical mile away.The program also would provide more avenues for opponents of a specific leasing plan to air their complaints through an expanded review by a lease review board of nine members, up from the current three. The new board members would include a representative from each of the five East End towns.

"We’re trying to make sure that the applicants understand the demands of the program and have a sense of the commitment" of aquaculture farming, said a Suffolk County official familiar with the program.

Chuck Westfall, president of the Long Island Oyster Growers Assoc., an industry group and owner of Patch Island Oysters on the Great South Bay, said he and his members generally favor the changes.

But Westfall expressed concern about elimination of about 43% of the 27,000-plus acres originally outlined for the program.

Westfall also said concerns about surface gear were unfounded.

"There’s no real conflict with floating gear," Westfall said. "It was one yacht club that didn’t want a farm in front of their club. It was their way of trying to remove this one farmer."

A call to the Devon Yacht Club, which in the past has sued to block a surface oyster farm near its Amagansett base, wasn’t returned.

Opponents of the aquaculture program include author and ecologist Carl Safina. In public comments, Safina took issue with assertions by some growers that sailors could learn to pilot around floating cages.

Safina even took issue with the notion that oysters produced an "essential" food for people.

"The fact is, no one needs oysters," he wrote. "Oysters aren’t potatoes, corn or cod by any stretch. Oysters don’t stave off famine. No parent worries that their children will go to bed without oysters. Oysters are a boutique snack, served mainly at high end parties before the real food."

Westfall called Safina’s argument "absurd," and noted that oyster farms are all vetted by the Coast Guard for safe navigation.

Westfall said Long Island oyster farmers are struggling this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has vastly limited or shuttered restaurants from Montauk to New York City that are their primary customers.

"We are waiting for Manhattan to open up," Westfall said. "I think there’s great pent-up demand. We’re hoping for a big summer."

Under the county program, new lease holders also would need to meet eligibility requirements.

Farmers would have to either have aquaculture experience or be a commercial bay fisher, provide an aquaculture fishing plan or show they’ve taken a course in aquaculture.

New lease holders would have to provide a survey of their underwater lands.