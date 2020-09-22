Suffolk County Republican lawmakers on Tuesday denounced County Executive Steve Bellone’s warning he will cut $20 million from the police department next year without more federal aid, saying the county should not "defund" the police to fix a budget crisis.

Republicans said Suffolk was in poor fiscal condition before the coronavirus pandemic, and Bellone should not blame proposed budget cuts on a lack of additional federal funding.

"We need help from the federal government, but the first reaction should not be to defund the police," Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) said outside the Suffolk Police Academy in Brentwood. "We should be defending the police."

Bellone said last Frida he was planning to cut the police department’s $530 million budget next year if the federal government does not provide more pandemic relief.

The county has received $283 million in U.S. CARES Act funding, including $26 million specifically for public transit, but still faces an $800 million deficit in 2020 and 2021, according to Bellone administration officials.

Bellone has said President Donald Trump and other national Republican officials would be responsible for defunding the police if they don't provide more aid.

Bellone dismissed Republicans’ criticism Tuesday, saying COVID-19 has hurt the finances of many local governments and that without more aid, the funding burden could fall on county taxpayers.

"This is not fake," Bellone said at a news conference. "We need to do everything we can to protect local taxpayers, first responders and essential employees who rely on these resources."

Bellone has warned that without more federal money, he will have eliminate a class of 200 incoming officers, effectively shuttering the police academy.

It also would reassign the school resource program.

But the prospective cuts are not expected to affect police salaries, which are guaranteed through union contracts, officials said. Police pay is expected to average $177,563 this year, including salaries and benefits such as overtime, longevity and holiday pay, according to the county legislature’s Budget Review Office.

Legis. Robert Trotta, a former Suffolk County Police detective, noted that the police department is funded by its own property tax line. The police district, which covers the county’s five western towns, accounts for $600 million of the county’s $700 million property tax levy.

"If the county was run properly that would finance the entire police department," Trotta (R-Fort Salonga said).

Republicans noted that Suffolk had the most fiscal stress of any other New York county in 2018, according to a report released last year by the state comptroller’s office, and that its bond rating has been downgraded at least seven times since Bellone took office in 2012.

Before the COVID-10 crisis, Bellone had said county finances had improved significantly compared with when he first took office.

Noel DiGerolamo, president of the Suffolk Police Benevolent Association, said he was, "cognitive of the fiscal impact this pandemic has had," but optimistic the federal government will provide more relief.

"Any cut in services causes concern, but I believe working together, we will ensure the appropriate relief is obtained and residents will continue to receive the highest level of service from the greatest police department in the nation," DiGerolamo said.

With Michael O'Keefe