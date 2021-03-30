A Suffolk legislative committee approved proposals to reform the county police department and sheriff’s office Tuesday, paving the way for expected passage of the plans by the full county legislature later in the day.

The public safety committee voted unanimously Tuesday for the 1,000-page Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force Draft Report.

The proposal calls for expansion of use of police body cameras, deployment of mental health experts to respond to some 911 emergency calls and designating the Suffolk Human Rights Commission to oversee police misconduct and bias complaints.

The public safety committee also unanimously approved a reform proposal by Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon to create a review board to evaluate use of force and increase sheriff's staff training.

Community advocates have lauded the sheriff’s plan, saying the office took their recommendations into account.

But they have criticized the police plan, arguing it doesn’t do enough to address bias and boost police accountability.

They submitted an alternative "People's Plan," with a more "holistic" approach to police reform.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Joe Biden administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The activists want the legislature to create a Civilian Complaint Review Board and an independent inspector general's office to probe allegations of police misconduct and discipline officers.

"We can actually make sure that Suffolk County gets it right, that Suffolk County is the leader in this, but it won't happen if you guys vote on the plan as it is today," said Shanequa Levin, co-founder of LI United to Transform Policing and Community Safety.

Neither initiative is in the police reform plan the full legislature will consider Tuesday, beginning at 1 p.m.

The legislature must approve the reform plans by April 1, the deadline Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gave every law enforcement agency to submit plans to modernize policing practices or risk losing state funds.

Cuomo issued his order several weeks after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody touched off months of nationwide protests over systemic racism in policing. The trial of ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death, began Monday.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone unveiled the county reform plan earlier this month. He said the proposal, drafted by a task force with input from advocacy groups, community leaders and police unions. would lead to an overhaul of the police department's culture and expand civilian oversight.

County police officials have acknowledged disparities in policing of racial and ethnic groups.

Police officials say the county reform plan includes significant initiatives, including public release of traffic stop data in an effort to reduce bias against Black and Hispanic motorists, and an end to vehicle searches conducted solely with the driver's consent.

Task force co-chairs and deputy county executives Jon Kaiman and Vanessa Baird-Streeter said officials updated the police reform plan Monday night in response to concerns by the public and legislators. The changes include:

Provision of $1 million for a mental health crisis unit to respond to 911 emergency calls for behavioral health crises.

Strengthening the role of the Human Rights Commission in overseeing complaints of misconduct and Internal Affairs investigations. If the commission deems police Internal Affairs isn’t following procedure, an independent liaison will present information to Suffolk County legislators and the county executive’s office. The county also will add three investigators to the commission.

Making raw data on traffic stops, pedestrian stops, language access, 911 calls, hate crimes and department demographics available to the public

Requiring police officers to provide motorists, pedestrians and cyclists with their names, law enforcement agency and reason for any stops. Officers must comply with requests for their information from anyone they interact with.

Requiring officers to use people’s preferred names and pronouns to respect the rights of nonbinary and transgender people

Instituting quarterly reports by the police commissioner to the legislature on police data and accountability efforts

Creating a task force to improve the school resource officer program

Legislators applauded the task force for amending the plan based on concerns while pledging to do more work, including requesting an independent inspector general’s office and proposing legislation to require the department to provide regular data reports.

"This plan has moved the needle significantly. And I think that the public needs to know and rest assured that this is a start. This is not the end by any stretch the imagination," Majority Leader Susan Berland (D-Dix Hills) said. "It’s a new beginning on how we're going to police in Suffolk County."

PBA president Noel DiGerolamo, who was on the county reform task force, said in a statement that a, "diverse group of individuals dedicated hundreds of hours working in a collaborative fashion to find appropriate law enforcement reform in Suffolk County."

He continued: "I am personally grateful for all of those who participated on the committee who were able to reach consensus on a myriad of topics."

School officials praised a plan to expand a school resource officer program, noting its key role in school safety plans that were created nationwide after school shootings.

Ron Masera, president of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association, called it "one of strongest programs that exists to build positive relationships" between the community and police.

Legis. Samuel Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) approved sending the reform proposal out of committee, but said he planned to vote against it in the full legislative meeting because it does not provide enough community oversight.

"It is in my heart and the voices of my community that the most important piece is not included," Gonzalez said of a need for independent oversight. "This was a time for history."

The legislature took up the police reform plan as actions by county police have been under scrutiny.

Two officers were suspended earlier this month after they were shown on body camera footage kicking an alleged auto theft suspect. Bellone said the incident was, "disturbing, unacceptable and something that cannot be condoned." and called for widespread use of police body cameras.

Also, a recent Newsday report found Suffolk police stopped Black and Hispanic drivers at much higher rates than white motorists.

Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart told legislators earlier this month that a review of data on the outcomes of traffic stops "showed significant inequity in communities of color," and that Suffolk's police reform plan will bring "large scale" change.

"We will believe this will go very far to address post-stop inequities," Hart said of the proposed changes for traffic stops.

Also, the county police department has been under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice since 2014 in response to complaints about its treatment of Latino residents. The monitoring agreement came after the hate-crime killing of Ecuadorian immigrant Marcelo Lucero, 37, who was beaten to death in 2008 by a group of white youths in Patchogue.

A 2015 lawsuit, which still is in the courts, alleged the department routinely targeted Latinos for traffic stops based on their ethnicity, then robbed them or gave them unjustified summonses.

"Trust isn’t going to be built until there's proper oversight and accountability," advocate Jennifer Capotorto said.