Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone unveils police reform plan

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone unveiled on Thursday what he called a sweeping police reform plan that seeks to change the department's culture with more civilian oversight, expanded community policing and expanded use of body cameras.

Bellone, who presented the plan to Suffolk legislators at a meeting Thursday evening, said the plan would overhaul how police respond to 911 calls about mental health crises and promote accountability and transparency.

The Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force Draft Report, more than 1,000 pages with appendixes, calls for enhancing civilian oversight of the Suffolk County Police Department by using the county’s Human Rights Commission to review allegations of excesive force and bias by police.

The proposal also calls for beefed-up oversight and review of traffic stop data, including a the creation of a traffic stop dashboard accessible to the public, to minimize bias against Black and Hispanic motorists. A Newsday review of police data in October bound that Suffolk police stopped Black drivers four times more often than white drivers, and Hispanic drivers twice as often. The John F. Finn Institute for Public Safety confirmed that Black and Hispanic drivers were overrepresented in traffic stops, officials said.

"Suffolk County has developed an historic policing plan that serves as a model for how to produce real reform, enhance transparency and accountability, and foster community trust," Bellone said. "This plan is a reflection of the input that was received - a blueprint for lasting change - and will serve as a roadmap to build upon the progress we have already made."

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered local governments across New York state to develop plans to reform and modernize their law-enforcement agencies in June, a few weeks after George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis officer kindled months of nationwide protests over the police killings of unarmed Black men.

The order requires governments to evaluate their policies for use of force, crowd management, anti-bias training and responses to civilian complaints. The plans must be approved by local legislators and submitted to the state done by April 1. Municipalities that do not comply risk the loss of state funds.

The plan is an effort to improve relations between the community and the officers who are sworn to protect, the reinvention and reform plan seeks to improve community engagement by applying the principles of the Procedural Justice Model. The Task Force proposes a series of targeted reforms to the Department’s Digital Engagement and Communications Strategy, to the County’s Language Access Plan, and to replicate the model of the Community Relations Bureau throughout the Department. The new programs include the creation of precinct level advisory boards, park walk and talks, requiring patrol officers to attend monthly community meetings, engagement of specialized units, and an improved language access plan, among others.

The precinct level advisory boards will allow the Suffolk County Police Department to effectively address community concerns, foster new relationships with community leaders, expand the community engagement reach of each precinct, create community liaisons to field questions and concerns, and provide clear lines of communication between the Department and the community it serves.

Through the implementation of a Park Walk and Talk (PWT) policy, SCPD officers will have the opportunity to interact directly with residents to improve community-police relations. Officers will be required to do a PWT for one hour every week and will be encouraged to diversify the neighborhoods where they choose to engage. With more than 1,421 patrol officers, this will significantly increase positive interactions between officers and community members.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran released a 395-page police reform plan in February that includes detailed plans for improving collection of racial and ethnic data from motorist traffic stops and implementing a body camera program for county police. The proposal also includes initiatives to diversify county police ranks, boost outreach to minority communities, as well as increased anti-bias and de-escalation training for officers.

The plan submitted by Curran is expected to be reviewed by legislative committees next week and could be voted on by the full legislature on March 22.

The draft drew criticism from community and civil rights activists who said Curran hadn't consulted with them adequately before introducing it. Those activists released a 310-page competing proposal dubbed "The People’s Plan" last month that urged county lawmakers to consider more aggressive reforms

The People’s Plan outlined 12 major areas for reform, including handling of mental health crises, civilian and internal complaints, traffic stops and search warrants. It also called for creation of an Office of Police Inspector General to serve as a watchdog over the Nassau police department.

Nassau officials and activists support the widespread use of body cameras, which will require approval from the county’s law-enforcement unions. The largest union, the 1,594-member Nassau Police Benevolent Association, rejected a contract in December that included a body camera program. The Superior Officers Association approved a contract that includes body cameras in November.