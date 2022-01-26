Suffolk County redistricting deal collapses

An agreement to redraw Suffolk County legislative lines collapsed Wednesday after officials realized they didn’t have enough support for the measure to pass.

Officials canceled a special meeting to vote on the deal just six minutes before the session was set to begin.

Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst), who brokered the deal with Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, told Newsday, "it became apparent that we were not going to get 12 votes" — the threshold for passage of an emergency resolution.

McCaffrey said the 11-member Republican caucus had planned to support the deal, in which a bipartisan commission would have convened with an Aug. 1 deadline to propose 18 new district maps.

But McCaffrey said the seven-member Democratic caucus was not on board.

The deal, announced Monday, would have replaced a Democratic redistricting plan to set legislative district lines for the next decade.

The Democratic plan, passed last month along party lines, will automatically take effect Monday unless Bellone vetoes it.

Bellone, a Democrat, has declined to say what action he plans to take on the measure.