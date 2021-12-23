A state appellate court judge on Thursday allowed a Suffolk County Democratic redistricting proposal to move forward, reversing an earlier court order that temporarily blocked the plan.

The proposal, which Democrats said they would consider at a special meeting Monday, would set new legislative district lines for the next decade.

Democrats are set to cede control of the legislature to Republicans on Jan. 1.

Appellate Division Associate Justice Linda Christopher, in a brief decision, sided with Democrats, who had appealed an earlier ruling by acting State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Farneti that barred the legislature from taking action on the redistricting measure.

In court papers, Democrats called the plan "a matter of extreme public interest and importance to the citizens of Suffolk County and the independence of the legislative branch."

Farneti has not ruled yet on the merits of a Republican lawsuit that argues the redistricting proposal violates the county charter.

Outgoing Presiding Officer Robert Calarco (D-Patchogue) said Christopher's decision, "again shows that we were correct from the start that we are acting within our responsibilities as a legislative body."

Calarco scheduled a special virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Monday for lawmakers to vote on the redistricting plan.

Republican officials called the Democratic redistricting proposal a last-ditch power grab before Republicans take over the legislature.

"The wrapping paper is still on the floor, and they’re trying to do a quick meeting before nobody notices they’re violating the county charter … and trying to make a decision that’s going to have consequences for the next 10 years," Minority Leader Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) said of Democrats.

Calarco says the redistricting would create fair and equitable districts.

The proposal would create nine legislative districts in which registered Republicans are the majority, and nine in which Democrats outnumber Republicans.

It would squeeze four incumbent Republican legislators into two districts, without pitting any Democrats against each other.

Under the charter, a bipartisan commission is supposed to propose new district maps and hold four public hearings.

The redistricting proposal was instead crafted by Calarco’s office, and only one public hearing was held.

Calarco said his office drew the maps because Republican and Democratic legislative leaders failed to appoint commission members by a Nov. 10 deadline.

County Attorney Dennis Cohen issued an opinion recently that said the Democrats' proposal violates the county charter.

Cohen, an appointee of Democratic Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, cited a section of the charter that gives the commission until Feb. 1 to propose new district maps.

Cohen said the legislature cannot draw its own lines until after that date.

Calarco disagreed with Cohen’s opinion, saying it ignores the fact that lawmakers missed the deadline for appointing commission members.