TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 37° Good Evening
Overcast 37° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Suffolk accepts $187M bid for bay wastewater-pipe project

In March, crews are set to start work that will include tunneling deep under the Great South Bay and putting in new outfall pipes to carry wastewater.

Suffolk County has accepted a $187.78 million bid

Suffolk County has accepted a $187.78 million bid to bury new outfall pipe beneath the Great South Bay that will span 14,000 feet to the Bergen Point Wastewater Treatment Plant, above, in West Babylon. Photo Credit: Newsday / Daniel Goodrich

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Suffolk officials have accepted a $187.78 million bid to construct the county’s largest project in nearly four decades, tunneling under the Great South Bay to replace deteriorating outfall pipe that carries millions of gallons of treated wastewater from the Southwest Sewer District.

The winning bid, the lowest of five proposals, was put forward by OHL-Posillico-SELI Overseas, a joint venture, which came in nearly $20 million under the $207 million figure county lawmakers appropriated for the project. The other bids ranged from $197.5 million to $216 million.

Gil Anderson, a Suffolk public works commissioner, said work will begin in March, starting with land clearing at Cedar Beach on Fire Island. Boring machines will start digging the tunnel to accommodate a pipe 10 feet in diameter and 80 feet below the bay bottom. The project, which is expected to take three years to complete, will span 14,000 feet to the Bergen Point Waste Treatment Plant in West Babylon.

The new pipe will connect to an existing ocean outfall pipe — made of different materials that have exhibited no problems — that will take the treated wastewater 3.4 miles out in the Atlantic Ocean.

The alarm was first sounded about the pipe in 2007 when consultants warned of potentially ”catastrophic environmental effects” after similar pipes, used in Texas and California, suffered breaks in high-tension wires wrapped around them, posing a serious threat of leaks.

Suffolk has suffered no leaks in the existing six-foot-in-diameter pipe, buried in a trench on the bay bottom in the late 1970’s. Originally expected to last 80 to 100 years, a 5,000-foot section of the pipe, when tested, showed more than 717 broken wires and two of three consultants warned the pipe should be replaced “as soon as possible.”

Officials say the new pipe is essential to protect the bay — popular with boaters and fishermen — already threatened by algae blooms and other pollution issues. Tunneling, officials add, will avoid any potential detrimental impact on the bay or marine habitats.

The new outfall pipe will exceed the cost of Suffolk’s jail in Yaphank, opened in 2013 at a cost of $185 million and labeled by County Executive Steve Bellone as a “Taj Mahal”, as well as the Cohalan court complex in Central Islip, which had a price tag of $128 million when it opened in 1993.

Only the sewer district, which cost $1.2 billion, was more costly when first built, but state and federal aid paid for the bulk of the project.

“I think its good news we’re finally doing it,” said Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (D-Lindenhurst), who has the Bergen Point sewer plant in his district. “If we ever had a failure of the existing pipe it would be a tragedy for the Great South Bay and all our residents.”

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his 2018 Cuomo touts payroll tax plan, no details yet
Mayor Bill de Blasio watches Jasper Hurst, 79, Mayor to open men’s shelter near Carnegie Hall
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo giving his Cuomo to unveil NYC congestion pricing plan
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is shown on Jan. Cuomo proposes 3% increase in school aid
A rendering of Speonk Commons, a 38-unit affordable Town breaks ground on affordable housing units
Bernard Welsh served as Lloyd Harbor police commissioner Career lawman, youth basketball coach dies
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE