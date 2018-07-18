Suffolk Democrats have named Theresa Whelan, supervising judge of Family Court, to run for Suffolk Surrogate judge to replace Conservative District Court Judge Marian Tinari, who dropped out of the race earlier in the week after Republican Tara Scully surfaced to run in GOP and Democratic primaries.

Whelan, 56, of Wading River has been a Family Court judge for the past decade and earlier served more than 17 years as law clerk for several state Supreme Court justices in Nassau and Suffolk. She, like Scully, also has served as former president of the Suffolk Woman’s Bar Association.

Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, disclosed the selection in an email sent out Wednesday morning to about 1,100 committee members, elected officials and candidates, saying, "Judge Whelan is facing a primary from a lifelong Republican who has never served on the bench…and has a long track record of supporting Republican candidates and causes.”

Neither Scully nor John Jay Lavalle, Suffolk Republican chairman, were available for immediate comment.

Whelan is also the scion of a prominent Democratic family — her mother Joan Bryant is a former deputy Suffolk elections commissioner and was a major party fundraiser when the late Dominic Baranello was party chairman. She is also married to state Supreme Court Judge Thomas Whelan.

Schaffer, in his message a,lso said, “It would be an insult to Judge Whelan's career for consideration of this race to be based on anything other than her credentials versus her Republican opponent.”

Whelan has served as presiding Family Court judge for the past two years and is lead judge on county’s Child Welfare Court Improvement Project. She also serves state and bicounty committees dealing with attorney representation in child welfare cases.

Republican Surrogate candidate Damon Hagan, a former Southampton GOP chairman and deputy Southold town attorney, also declined his nomination. But the party so far has not named formally named a replacement.

Scully, 41, of Setauket, whose practice deals heavily in trusts, estates and elder law, last week filed 3,600 signature to qualify for the Democratic primary for surrogate and 2,400 to qualify for the GOP primary, which she will automatically win unless Republicans choose a substitute candidate.

Scully originally said she was running to give voters a choice and to “change the political climate in the county" in the face of a deal in which Conservatives, Democrats and Independence Party leaders, agreed to cross-endorse Tinari and eight other judicial candidates in those parties.

Although Scully, who ran a losing race for Brookhaven district court judge in 2015, said she could not ceven get a screening from the Conservative Party in that contest, she came within 170 votes of winning.