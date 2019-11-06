Incumbent supervisors ousted in Riverhead, Shelter Island

Voters in Riverhead and Shelter Island on Tuesday ousted incumbent supervisors on a night when most Suffolk County town officials retained their posts.

First-term supervisors Laura M. Jens-Smith of Riverhead and Gary J. Gerth of Shelter Island lost by wide margins.

Yvette Aguiar, 60, the first Latina running for elected office in Riverhead, defeated Jens-Smith by about 3,000 votes. Aguiar, a Republican, is a retired NYPD counterterrorism sergeant.

“This is just a bump in the road, nothing more,” Jens-Smith said in a concession speech at the Dark Horse restaurant on Main Street in Riverhead. “Because we love Riverhead, we care about Riverhead, and we’re going to continue to fight for Riverhead. That’s our job moving forward.”

Aguiar did not immediately return requests for comment.

In Shelter Island, Gerth was beaten by former town supervisor Gerard F. Siller, 65, a Democrat who had served two terms from 1998 to 2001.

Here's a look at town races:

BABYLON

Council member: Democratic incumbents Jacqueline A. Gordon and Terence F. McSweeney defeated Republicans William L. Barci, Tina M. Kremer and Heath A. Broughton and Libertarian Walter Angevine.

Receiver of Taxes: Conservative Jennifer C. Montiglio defeated Republican Edward Blankenhorn.

BROOKHAVEN

Supervisor: Incumbent Republican Edward P. Romaine defeated Democrat William B. Ferraro III and Libertarian Junie Legister.

Receiver of Taxes: Republican incumbent Louis J. Marcoccia defeated Democrat Dominador V. Pascual III.

Superintendent of Highways: Republican incumbent Daniel P. Losquadro defeated Democrat Anthony R. Portesy.

Council members:

District 1: Democratic incumbent Valerie M. Cartright defeated Republican Tracy M. Kosciuk.

District 2: Conservative incumbent Jane E. Bonner defeated Democrat Sarah N. Deonarine.

District 3: Republican incumbent Kevin J. La Valle defeated Democrat Talat G. Hamdani.

District 4: Republican incumbent Michael A. Loguercio Jr. defeated Democrat Cheryl A. Felice.

District 5: Republican incumbent Neil Foley defeated Democrat Andrea Stolz and Libertarian Pamela E. Smith.

District 6: Republican incumbent Daniel J. Panico defeated Democrat James S. Gentile.

EAST HAMPTON

Supervisor: Incumbent Democrat Peter K. Van Scoyoc defeated fellow Democrat David Gruber, who ran on the Independence and Libertarian lines.

Superintendent of Highways: Democrat Stephen K. Lynch was unopposed.

Town Justice: Republican incumbent Lisa R. Rana held a slim lead over Democrat Andrew T. Strong.

Council members: Democratic incumbents David B. Lys and Sylvia W. Overby defeated unaffiliated Elizabeth A. Bambrick and Democrat Bonnie Brady.

Assessor: Democrats Jill Massa and Jeanne W. Nielsen were unopposed.

HUNTINGTON

District Court Judge: Democrat Cheryl M. Helfer was unopposed.

Town Clerk: Republican state Assemb. Andrew P. Raia defeated Democrat Simon S. Saks.

Receiver of Taxes: Democratic incumbent Jillian A. Guthman defeated Republican Stacy H. Colamussi.

Council members: Incumbent Joan A. Cergol of the Democratic Party won and Eugene Cook of the Independence Party held a slim lead over Democrat Kathleen Bradbury Cleary and Republican Andrea Sorrentino Jr. with Green candidate Eleanor D. Putignano and Independence candidate Patrick W. Deegan Jr. far behind.

ISLIP

Supervisor: Republican incumbent Angie M. Carpenter defeated Democrat Thomas E. Murray III.

Town Clerk: Conservative incumbent Olga H. Murray defeated Democrat Joseph L. Fritz.

Receiver of Taxes: Incumbent Republican Alexis Weik defeated Democrat Donovan G. Currey.

Council members: Republican incumbent John C. Cochrane Jr. and Conservative incumbent Mary Catherine T. Mullen defeated Democrats Leigh-Ann M. Barde and Jorge C. Guadron.

RIVERHEAD

Supervisor: Aguiar defeated Jens-Smith.

Town Clerk: Democrat Diane M. Wilhelm was unopposed.

Receiver of Taxes: Republican Laurie A. Zaneski was unopposed.

Town Justice: Republican Lori M. Hulse was unopposed.

Council members: Republican incumbent Timothy C. Hubbard and Republican Frank R. Beyrodt Jr. defeated Democrats Patricia A. Snyder and Diane E. Tucci and Libertarian William C. Van Helmond for two open seats.

Assessor: Incumbent Republican Mason E. Haas and Republican Meredith B. Lipinsky defeated Democrats Tara F. Taylor and Jaraby Thomas for two open seats.

SHELTER ISLAND

Supervisor: Siller defeated Gerth.

Receiver of Taxes: Democrat Annmarie Seddio was unopposed.

Superintendent of Highways: Democrat Brian M. Sherman was unopposed.

Council members: Michael J. Bebon won on the Democratic line and Democratic incumbent James T. Colligan held a slim lead over Republican Marcus A. Kaasik, followed by Republican Julia Weisenberg and Conservative incumbent Paul D. Shepherd.

Assessor: Democrats Judith C. Lechmanski and Craig Wood were unopposed.

SMITHTOWN

Receiver of Taxes: Incumbent Republican Deanna Varricchio defeated Democrat Justin W. Smiloff.

Council members: Republican incumbents Lisa M. Inzerillo and Thomas Lohmann defeated Democrats Richard Guttman and Richard S. Macellaro and Republican Patricia A. Shirley.

SOUTHAMPTON

Supervisor: Incumbent Democrat Jay H. Schneiderman defeated Republican Gregory G. Robins and Libertarian Alex D. Gregor.

Receiver of Taxes: Incumbent Republican Theresa A. Kiernan defeated Democrat Gordon L. Herr.

Town Justice: Republican Gary J. Weber was unopposed.

Council members: Democratic incumbent John V. Bouvier won and Republican Richard W. Martel led Democrat Craig A. Catalanotto, Republican Charles G. McArdle and Libertarian Hannah Pell for two open seats.

SOUTHOLD

Supervisor: Republican incumbent Scott A. Russell defeated Democrat Gregory P. Doroski.

Receiver of Taxes: Republican Kelly J. Fogarty was unopposed.

Town Justice: Republican Brian J. Hughes held a slim lead over Democrat Daniel C. Ross.

Council members: Republican incumbent Jill M. Doherty won and Republican William P. Ruland led Democrats Robert E. Hanlon and Sarah E. Nappa and Libertarian Eugene James Gluck.

Assessor: Republican Richard L. Caggiano was unopposed.

With Jean-Paul Salamanca





