Suffolk Legis. Rudy Sunderman indicted on criminal charges, including perjury

Suffolk Legis. Rudy Sunderman (R-Shirley) was charged with perjury and other criminal offenses in an indictment unsealed Tuesday that claims he violated a law barring county elected officials from holding another paid government position. (Credit: James Carbone)

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Suffolk Legis. Rudy Sunderman (R-Shirley) was charged with perjury and other criminal charges in an indictment unsealed Tuesday that claims he violated a law barring county elected officials from holding another paid government position.

Sunderman created a shell company in the name of his wife, Laura Sunderman, so he could continue receiving income as an official with the Centereach Fire Department, prosecutors said during an arraignment in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.  The Suffolk County Board of Ethics issued an opinion in December 2017, shortly after Sunderman won his race for the legislature, saying that said Sunderman could not continue as a district manager for the fire district while serving in the elected position.

Suffolk County Judge Anthony Senft ordered Sunderman, 49, to be released on his own recognizance and to return to court on Aug. 13. His attorney, Ray Perini of Islandia, said in court that Sunderman was not guilty of the charges.

Perini told reporters after Tuesday’s arraignment that Sunderman had not violated any laws and was being prosecuted because he had found a way around the law to continue his work with the fire district. He accused prosecutors of “nitpicking.”

A 2011 Suffolk law bars county elected officials from holding another paid position with the county or any department, office, commission, board, agency or public benefit corporation at the village, town, state or federal level. The law's exceptions are for a teacher in a public school district or a professor at a public college or university.

