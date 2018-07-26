Josh Sauberman, an ex-United Nations policy analyst who had been campaigning as an independent candidate in the Third Congressional District, announced he will not run for office because of a recurrence of brain cancer.

Sauberman, 36, of Syosset had been in remission for nearly five years when he was diagnosed in April with a malignant tumor on the front part of his brain. He will undergo treatment that would include radiation, immunotherapy and possibly chemotherapy, he said.

In February, Sauberman announced himself as a progressive candidate challenging Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) for the Democratic nomination. Two months later, Sauberman said he would run as an independent. He gathered 3,500 signature petitions but will not submit them to the election commission by the July 31 deadline, he said. One thousand of those signatures would have needed to be valid to qualify as an independent candidate on the November ballot.

Sauberman said he instead will continue to advocate for a single-payer healthcare system.

“I hope to be back for the next campaign cycle. And I hope that by then we will have a greater discussion about the issues facing working- and middle-class families and the changes that we need to keep these families here on Long Island, such as substantial federal investment in education, healthcare and infrastructure,” Sauberman said.

Suozzi will face Republican challenger Dan DeBono in the general election on Nov. 6. The Third Congressional District encompasses parts of eastern Queens, northern Nassau and western Suffolk counties.