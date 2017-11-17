TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

King, Suozzi: Outlook grim for state/local tax deduction

A Long Island Association study said ending the deductions could cost Nassau and Suffolk taxpayers up to $2.5 billion per year.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi speaks during an executive breakfast

Rep. Thomas Suozzi speaks during an executive breakfast event hosted by the Long Island Association in Melville Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Robert Brodsky  robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Reps. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and Peter King (R-Seaford), two opponents to the GOP tax bill that passed the House Thursday, said the Senate is unlikely to restore state and local tax deductions, which could cost Long Islanders $2.5 billion annually.

In a joint appearance Friday in Melville at the Long Island Association, the region’s largest business group, King and Suozzi said while the fight is not over, the outlook is grim.

“It’s been a rough week for New York and for Long Island,” said King, noting that the GOP-led Senate also favors eliminating the deductions. “It’s not over until it’s over. But I’m not too optimistic.”

Nearly 50 percent of taxpayers in King’s district claim the state and local tax deduction.

The House bill eliminates the ability for taxpayers to deduct state and local taxes on federal tax returns, except for property taxes up to $10,000.

An LIA study said ending the state and local deductions could cost Nassau and Suffolk taxpayers up to $2.5 billion per year while the state’s Department of Taxation and Finance found that nearly 950,000 Long Islanders would be hurt financially from the change.

Suozzi, a freshman congressman, called the bill “devastating” for Long Island and urged business leaders to mount an opposition as the measure works its way through the Senate.

“There is hope,” he said. “But less and less every day.”

Suozzi’s district has more than 250,000 families that use the state and local tax deduction, the most in the nation.

In an interview last week, Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said “bad decisions” by New York lawmakers were responsible for the state’s high tax rates.

“Is it the federal government’s fault that New York taxes are so high that they’re driving people out of the state?” asked Mulvaney, an ex-South Carolina congressman.

King shot back Friday: “We have people like Mulvaney to blame because New York gets back 79 cents for every dollar we send to Washington.”

A report from the Rockefeller Institute of Government, an Albany think tank, said New York sends $48 billion more to the federal government than it gets back — the highest disparity in the nation.

King said the House bill will “disproportionately” effect the Long Island economy, reducing disposable income and causing many residents to flee the state.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is focused on bringing down corporate tax rates and is unlikely to help Long Island, he said. “He wants a win on the board,” King said.

Suozzi said that despite the long odds, “we need to keep fighting. If I go down, I’ll go down kicking and screaming.”

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Napoleon Revels-Bey plays on the drums at his Drummer played with Aretha, teaches LI kids
Dr. Prabhu Mehta, chief of neonatology at Good Smallest, youngest babies to leave NICU celebrated
Frank DeCarlo leaves court after sentencing Friday, Nov. Ex-USMMA worker sentenced in bribery scheme
Real Fingerlings have tufts of soft hair, a Beware of fake Fingerlings, company says
The statues of Dr. J. Marion Sims, left, NYers weigh in on future of statues
Fuad Faruque at Stony Brook University on Aug. SBU student from immigrant family backs Trump, border wall
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE