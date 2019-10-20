TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Rep. Thomas Suozzi pushes ride-sharing regulations

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove).

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove). Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) last week testified before a House transportation subcommittee on legislation to require ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft to improve technology so customers can better identify drivers who pick them up.

Suozzi is a co-sponsor of a measure called Sami's Law, named after Samantha “Sami” Josephson, a University of South Carolina senior murdered earlier this year by a man impersonating her Uber driver. 

The legislation would mandate that ride-share vehicles have a scannable QR code on their window matching the one on the rider's smartphone. It also would require drivers to have illuminated signs visible day and night from about 50 feet away and prohibit the sale of signs with company logos to drivers not employed by the companies. 

"Uber and Lyft are great in the convenience they've brought to our lives. But new disruptive businesses like this often come without the policies in place to protect consumers' and employees' safety," Suozzi said in an interview.

Suozzi, whose district includes parts of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens, is the lead co-sponsor of Sami's Law, along with Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.). It's part of a package of bills aimed at regulating ride-sharing companies. 

"The challenge is to protect consumers and employees while making sure the industry survives," Suozzi said. 

Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A Democratic mailer accuses Anissa Moore, a Long Jay Jacobs stands by mailer attacking Anissa Moore
This Centerport home is on the market for LI round house lists for $419,000
Lindenhurst village officials followed neighboring Babylon Village's lead Lindenhurst OKs prosecution of reckless bicyclists
This Westhampton home is listed for $2.599 million. Own your own private LI island
The hardwood floors are original to the Homan-Gerard Restoration of historic home and mill in Yaphank complete
Karen Thomas started an online petition to allow Leashed dogs can come to Heckscher Park
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search